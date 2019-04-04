Sheffield residents warned about threat to ‘disconnect internet’ that you could get at any time 

Sheffield residents are being warned about a scam in which people are being threatened with having their internet connection switched off.

Action Fraud, the Government’s national cybercrime reporting centre, said it has received more than 100 reports of the scam from victims nationwide.

Cybercrime.

READ MORE: Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be

The body described how the emails purport to be from Virgin Media and threaten the recipient with ‘automatic disconnection’ due to ‘invalid billing information’.

READ MORE: MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire Police seek men over crimes including murder and firearm offences

The links in the email lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal your Virgin Media login details.

The scam email.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police in row with unions over proposed cuts to PCSOs

In a statement, Action Fraud said: “Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your financial details.”

Report cybercrime to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.