Sheffield residents call for action over two stabbings in one night 

Star readers are calling for harsher punishments for people caught carrying knives after two stabbings in one night.

A man was slashed on his arm during an attack close to Blonk Street, Wicker, on Monday at 6.20pm.

Police on the Wicker.

Later that night – at 10.40pm – a boy, aged 15, was stabbed and suffered serious injuries in Raeburn Road, Herdings.

Another boy, also 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the Herdings incident and was bailed until next month.

This also comes after eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield last year.

Readers have now taken to The Star's Facebook page to call for more to be done to crackdown on knife crime.

Denise Singleton posted: “It’s time to stop. We don’t want anyone else to go through the pain we had when our son, brother and friend was stabbed and died. No more please.”

Lisa Cole added: “Time to punish these individuals properly. The justice system is too soft.”

Simon Leary called for the authorities to “set a mandatory 10 years for carrying a knife” and urged police to get these people “off our streets.”

Richard Havenhand said: “Jail is not a deterrent anymore.”

Carol Collins added: “I refuse to say I hate Sheffield. I was born there and brought up there. I went to school there, many friends there and I have family there. Sheffield must have made me what I am today.

“However I am glad I left there and living in a country with no crime. I still love my memories of Sheffield. The only crime then was stealing a bar of chocolate from the local shop.”

Following a spate of fatal stabbings last year, The Star launched our ‘Drop the Knife’ campaign.

Police chiefs, an MP, the police and crime commissioner, community representatives, relatives of victims and a former gang member turned youth practitioner have backed the campaign which calls for more to be done to end to the bloodshed.