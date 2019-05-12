Sheffield man sentenced to community order for assault, racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage 

A Sheffield man has been sentenced to a community order, after he admitted to a number of offences including common assault, criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, James Poulter, 41 was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a mental health requirement, a restraining order and was ordered to pay £200 to the victim of the assault.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Poulter, of Crookesmoor Road, Crookesmoor was sentenced for offences of common assault; criminal damage; using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress - words/writing.

He entered guilty pleas to all offences, which were committed between October 2018 and February 2019.