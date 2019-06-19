Sheffield man, 22, to stand trial accused of kidnapping and false imprisonment

A 22-year-old man from Sheffield is to stand trial accused of wounding, kidnapping and false imprisonment after he denied the offences in court.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 17:40

Mohammed Zaman, of Greenwood Road, Darnall entered not guilty pleas to the charges during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between April 28 and May 1 this year.

Mohammed Zaman is set to stand at Sheffield Crown Court in October this year

A trial date was fixed for October 29 this year.

Judge Sarah Wright remanded Zaman into custody until his next court appearance.