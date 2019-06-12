Sheffield man, 22, to stand trial accused of kidnapping and false imprisonment

A 22-year-old man from Sheffield is set to stand trial accused of wounding, kidnapping and false imprisonment after he denied the offences in court.

Mohammed Zaman, of Greenwood Road, Darnall entered not guilty pleas to the charges during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday .

Mohammed Zaman is set to stand at Sheffield Crown Court in October this year

The offences are alleged to have taken place between April 28 and May 1 this year.

A trial date was fixed for October 29 this year.

Judge Sarah Wright remanded Zaman into custody until his next court appearance.