Sheffield duo locked up over cannabis production
Two Sheffield men have been locked up for cannabis offences.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 07:56 am
Updated 15 minutes ago
Fation Vukaj, aged 32, of Duke Street, Park Hill, and Bladar Lleshi, aged 18, of no fixed abode, both admitted cannabis production at Sheffield Crown Court this week.
Vukaj was jailed for two years and Lleshi received an 18 month sentence to be served at a young offenders institute.
It comes after police executed a search warrant at a property in Duke Street on August 1.
After the court hearing, PC Kevin Sibley said: “On entering the house, we discovered 121 cannabis plants being grown in the basement, the bedrooms and the attic. They also found a significant amount of plants in different stages of processing throughout the property.