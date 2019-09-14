Sheffield duo locked up over cannabis production

Fation Vukaj, aged 32, of Duke Street, Park Hill, and Bladar Lleshi, aged 18, of no fixed abode, both admitted cannabis production at Sheffield Crown Court this week.

Vukaj was jailed for two years and Lleshi received an 18 month sentence to be served at a young offenders institute.

Bladar Lleshi and Fation Vukaj.

It comes after police executed a search warrant at a property in Duke Street on August 1.