Serious case review to be held into deaths of teenage boys killed at Sheffield house 

A serious case review will be held into the deaths of two teenage boys who were killed in a Sheffield suburb last week.

Tristan Barrass, 14, and his 13-year-old brother, Blake, died after an incident at a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen on Friday, May 24.

Floral tributes which have been left outside a property in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield where Blake Barrass, 14, and 13-year-old Tristan Barrass died following an incident on Friday. Picture: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

The boys’ mother, Sarah Barrass, 34, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, accused of their murder, as well as three separate counts of attempted murder alleged to have been committed against two other children.

Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of murdering Tristan and Blake.

Four other children were also injured, and have since been released from hospital.

They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Sheffield City Council has now confirmed that a serious case review will be held into the circumstances surrounding the boys’ deaths.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Sheffield City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “All partners in the city will be coming together to understand, review and reflect on exactly what happened and why.

“Over the coming weeks and months the Sheffield Safeguarding Children Board will be working with partners to instigate the serious case review procedures.

“All information about this case will be covered in its findings.”

She added: “I was devastated to hear of the serious incident and tragic deaths of two children at Gregg House Road on Friday.

“This is a deeply distressing case.

“As always, when a police incident involves children and young people the Council works closely with them.

“This is an ongoing police investigation and going through the legal process.

“The Council are working to ensure the four children who left hospital recently are being given the support they need at this very difficult time.

“Our officers are also working with partners to support the wider family, schools, and members of the community.”

Police were called out to a semi-detached property in Gregg House Road at around 7.30am on Friday.

Detectives have not released any further details about the nature of the incident, but confirmed it was confined to one property.

The force ruled out reports of a shooting at the property.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Barrass and Machin, dressed in prison-issue sweatshirts and jogging bottoms, spoke to confirm their names, addresses and nationality.

No pleas were entered during the 10-minute hearing.

Judge Roger Thomas QC fixed a provisional trial date of November 12 this year.

He remanded Barrass and Machin into custody until their next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 21.

