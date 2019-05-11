Search for South Yorkshire man wanted over harassment, criminal damage and theft

Police are hunting for a South Yorkshire man who is wanted in connection with offences including harassment, criminal damage and theft.

The force is asking members of the public to help them trace 47-year-old Lee Moore.

Have you seen Lee Moore?

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with offences including harassment, criminal damage and theft which are believed to have taken place in Barnsley town centre between April 20 and 25.

He is also wanted for breaching a court order.

Moore, from Worsborough, is described as being 5ft 10ins and of average build.

Anyone with information on Moore or his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident number 855 of May 2, 2019.

Alternatively, you can report sightings anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

