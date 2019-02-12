Rider stopped in Doncaster village as police warn of  rise in off-road nuisance bikers

Police have warned of a rise in off-road nuisance bikers – and action has been taken action against one such rider in Hexthorpe.

PCSO for the area, Danny Birch, has told residents officers have noticed an increase over the last few weeks of off-road bike activity in the area, not limited to just Hexthorpe, warning that riding off road bikes on public roads is not only illegal it also puts other road users and pedestrians in danger.

Off road police officers like these are operating in Doncaster to deal with nuisance bikers and quadbikers

He has urged residents to call 101 or report people online if they see them riding or if they have information about where the bikes are coming from.

Meanwhile, another PCSO confirmed officers have issued a legal warning to a biker in the village after spotting them while on foot patrols in on Hexthorpe Road.

The bike had no lights, and the rider had no helmet.

PCSO Soneel Minhas said: “A male who was riding an illegal off road motorbike in Hexthorpe this week that was witnessed first hand by local Hexthorpe Police Community Support Officers has been identified. “A Police Reform Act warning has been issued to the driver that will be in force for the following 12 months. If he is witnessed in any motor vehicle driving in an anti social manner on land not meant to be driven on the vehicle will automatically get seized by police.”

Police have their own off road motorcycles which trained officers have been using in some cases to catch nuisance bikers. They have been used in operations across the borough.

One Hexthorpe resident, who asked not to be named, said she thought nuisance bikers had been a problem in Hexthorpe recently, and was still concerned.

She said she saw one on January 28 riding round Denison Road, Ramsden Road and Hexthorpe Road with no helmet , no number plate, no lights on and with a pillion passenger with no helmet, returning again on the following evening, and then n the Friday and Saturday of the same week.

She said there had also been concerns raised over what she considered to be a nuisance moped rider with a broken registration plate.

Police say residents with concerns or information about nuisance vehicles they should contact them on 101 or Doncaster Council Neighbourhood Response Team on 01302 736000.