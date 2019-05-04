Residents urged to be on alert after distraction burglary in Doncaster

Doncaster residents are being urged to be on alert, after an elderly resident was made the victim of a distraction burglary this week.

The distraction burglary took place in the Armthorpe earlier this week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The elderly resident was advised that two males from the council wanted to look at a tree in the back garden that needed cutting down.

"One asked him to go into the garden while another stole money from the bungalow.

"Please advise all elderly residents not to open the door until they have seen identification."