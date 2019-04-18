Residents calling for action over shooting in Sheffield 

Residents are calling for more action to be taken to tackle serious crime after a teenager was shot in Sheffield.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a leg wound after police responded to reports that gunshots had been fired in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, at about 11pm on Wednesday.

Police at the scene in Upperthorpe.

The teenager was taken to hospital with what police described as ‘non-life threatening’ injuries.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to call for police to step up their efforts to tackle serious crime in the area.

Donna Eastwood said ‘something needs doing’ as the city is ‘getting like America’.

Jack Dunn added: “I lived in Uppertborpe for 20 years (and) loved every minute, (it has the) same issues as most other urban areas, services and resources have been cut to the bone.

“If we don't invest in our communities and young people you get the sort of behaviour we are seeing now.”

Darren Fidment posted: “The worst thing is that it is getting so people don't even bat an eyelid now.

“It is that common of an occurrence people are just laughing at this once wonderful city.”

Julie Hehir believes it is “getting worse everywhere, it’s so scary.”

Samantha Blade believes “Sheffield is getting worse.”

Joanna Dallyn said: “Not another one. When is this going to end?”

Jackie Housley was of the opinion that sadly, serious crimes are now a “daily thing.”

Councillor Ben Curran said ward members will be working with police to ensure the perpretrators are “brought to book.”

He also pledged to meet with community leaders to “consider the next steps to help the community heal and to minimize the potential for future violence.”

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said officers were called out to “reports that gunshots had been fired.”

Contact police with information on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.