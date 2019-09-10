Police warn 'do not approach' Sheffield murder suspect on the run

Abdi Ali, aged 29, is wanted for questioning over the killing of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, in July last year.

Ali, who has spent most of his life in Sheffield after moving from Somalia, was living in Cleethorpes when Mr Lyall was killed.

Abdi Ali.

Humberside Police have now issued a re-appeal for information as they step up their efforts to try and track him down.

In a statement, the force said: “As our investigations continue, we are still looking for Abdi Ali, 29, in connection with the murder of Mr Lyall.

“Abdi Ali is originally from Somalia and has links to the Grimsby area, Sheffield, London, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

Shaun Lyall.

“If you have any further information about his whereabouts please contact us on 999 or 101 quoting log 517 of 17 July 2018.

“We again advise that he is not approached. Please call the police in the first instance.”

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mr Lyall has now been charged with murder.

Craig Whittle, aged 45, of Corporation Road, Grimsby, was initially charged in July with assisting an offender.

The charges have now been reviewed by a senior barrister.

Whittle was told at Grimsby Crown Court yesterday that he will face a murder charge.

He also faces charges of attempting to cause GBH, possessing a knife in a public place, and two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

These were in relation to an incident in Blackpool in Lancashire in July last year.

He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court in December.