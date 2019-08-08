Police taskforce floods Sheffield suburb

Officers from the Serious and Violent Crime Task Force – a specialist team funded by a £2.5 million Home Office grant to tackle major crime – teamed up with the Burngreave Neighbourhood Policing Team to make a number of arrests during a day of action on Monday.

They targeted the Burngreave and Pitsmoor areas.

Spital Hill.

One man was arrested in Spital Hill for two burglaries and a theft.

A second man was handcuffed in Firshill Close who was wanted for breach of a court order.

He tried to flee from officers but was detained and taken straight to Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

In addition, drugs were recovered after 31 stop and searches of suspects.

Five vehicles were seized and motorists spoken to for a range of driving offences such as no insurance or licence.

In a Facebook post, police said: “Officers were tasked to patrol specific areas of Burngreave and Pitsmoor on foot patrol, which enabled the team to disrupt criminal activity.