Police seize drugs, weapons, sims, fermenting equipment and close down trafficking network in Doncaster prison

Drugs, phones and weapons have been seized as part of a week of action tackling criminality inside one Doncaster prison.

Last week, staff from Doncaster’s Proactive Police team, security staff at HMP Lindholme and staff from Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), joined forces at HMP Lindholme to disrupt crime and seize any illegal items.



Utilising high-tech equipment, officers and staff carried out five days of extensive searches throughout the prison as part of the first operation of its kind at a South Yorkshire prison.



As a result, a number of weapons, needles, phones, drugs and other prohibited items were found and seized.



Detective Inspector Steve Smith, police lead for the operation, said: “The work carried out last week at HMP Lindholme forms part of our continued work to tackle organised crime groups, who often still operate in prisons.



“This includes those who also become involved in this type of criminality through assisting them by attempting to bring items into the prison. Police also made two arrests at the visits hall for conveying illicit items.



“Last week, as well as seizing a significant number of items, including fermenting liquid and sim cards, we also identified and closed down a number of trafficking routes for illicit items through visits.



“With the support of HMPPS and officers and staff at Lindholme, we have been able to remove substantial numbers of items associated with criminality and organised crime and send out a clear message to both prisoners and those visiting the prison, that this activity will not be tolerated and further disruptive action will continue to be taken on a regular basis.”



Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: “I thank the police and staff at Lindholme for a fantastic week’s work seizing illicit drugs and mobile phones which destabilise prisons and disrupt rehabilitation.



“We are spending £14m each year to tackle organised crime and sending a clear message - anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into prisons faces arrest and prosecution.”