Police seize 21,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes

Over 21,000 cigarettes and almost 5kg of tobacco were seized from a Yorkshire business yesterday, Tuesday December 18.

The action was a result of a joint operation between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Humberside Police.

The seized goods

The items are believed to have been brought into the country illegally with no tax paid on them. It is also suspected that a large number of them may be counterfeit.

The action came after officers received information from the local community about the sale of counterfeit goods in the area.

Community Inspector Mark Lovell said: “This has been a successful community led operation. Selling and supplying counterfeit tobacco is a serious crime that poses a real threat to public health.

“Counterfeit cigarettes have previously been found to contain pesticides, arsenic and even rat faeces. We will continue to work with HMRC and other partners to take these off the streets.

“I encourage the local community to continue talking to us about crime, as this enables us to take action to make sure that the area remains a pleasant place to live and work.”

The seizure took place at a business in Pasture Road, Goole.

