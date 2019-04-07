Police recover ‘suspicious device’ from side of Sheffield bank

Police have recovered a ‘suspicious device’ attached to a cash machine at a bank in Sheffield.

Officers recovered the item yesterday from the now closed NatWest bank in Bellhouse Road, Firth Park, yesterday.

The device recovered by police.

In a statement, police said they believe it was a skimming device – an electronic object which criminals use to read a victim’s pin number.

They added: “This has been removed for evidence and in the process of an early investigation.

“Please take the time to check the machine you intend to use and look for unusual objects attached directly above the keypad or around it and loose card readers.”