Police clampdown on problem parkers on Sheffield estate  

Police have taken action to clampdown on problem parkers on a Sheffield estate.

Officers from the team which covers the Manor and Arbourthorne area visited the streets around the Park Hill flats following concerns about badly parked vehicles.

Police visited this area.

The team found a number of cars were poorly parked and warned drivers they will be making return visits to issue fines if they find the situation has not improved.

In a statement, police said: “It is clear that the shear number of vehicles has meant that some have parked in a inconsiderate manner.

Residents have raised complaints about problem parkers.

“Following on from this we will be embarking on a period of advice and education to hopefully dissuade drivers from leaving vehicles in dangerous and sometimes illegal positions. Following on from this we will be issuing fixed penalty notices to vehicles that we find parked illegally.

“Remember, before parking make sure you are aware of any parking restrictions, don't park anywhere you would prevent access for emergency services or opposite or within 10 metres of a junction, except in an authorised parking space.

“Also make sure you avoid obstructing the access to properties.”