Poaching lands man in deep water

Andrew Wilson of Ashworth Close, Burton-upon-Stather, Scunthorpe was found guilty in his absence on February 2 in relation to fishing without a licence (contrary to section 27(1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975) at Ashby Ville Lake, Scunthorpe on June 23, 2017.

He was fined £330, £127 costs and £33 victim surcharge.

Andrew Wilson was found committing the offence during police ‘Operation Traverse’ with officers from Humberside Police working alongside their colleagues in Lincolnshire Police and the Environment Agency.

Fisheries offences are one of many wildlife crimes that are dealt with by forces joining together and working with the Environment Agency. The vast majority of anglers are law abiding but there are those who don’t work within the law.

This case should be a reminder and warning to those who consider fishing without a licence or committing fisheries offences. We want them to stay within the law and buy the relevant licence and are fully aware of the law.

