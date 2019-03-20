Persistent offender has his car taken away after racking up 12 unpaid parking fines in South Yorkshire

A rogue motorist has had a vehicle seized and impounded by Rotherham Council after persistently offending, racking up 12 unpaid parking fines.

On Thursday, March 14, council parking enforcement officers clamped the vehicle on Domine Lane, Rotherham and arranged for it to be towed away as a “persistent evader”.

The driver then used a power tool in attempt to remove the clamp but was arrested by Police on suspicion of criminal damage to the clamp and the vehicle was impounded.

Rotherham Council announced plans to tackle the problem of persistent evaders, along with those who park dangerously or cause obstructions, in September 2016.

Since then 44 vehicles have been seized by the authority and £4,450 in unpaid penalty charges has been recovered.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "Unfortunately a small number of motorists are responsible for a number of offences, which can cause safety issues for other highway users. Some of these people think they are untouchable but the Council will catch up with them.

“We’re determined to crack down on these types of persistent offending – and I’m pleased to say that over the last two years or so we've noticed a reduction in problems with vehicles being parked dangerously or in contravention day after day.”