People living in fear as more than nine stalking and harassment cases are recorded every day in Doncaster

There were more than nine stalking and harassment cases reported every day in Doncaster over the last 12 months, figures reveal.

Office for National Statistics data shows that in Doncaster, 3,341 cases of stalking, harassment or malicious communications were reported between July 2017 and June 2018.

Of the three crimes included in the figures stalking is the most serious, and can include following someone, repeatedly going uninvited to their home and monitoring their use of phones and computers.

Anti-domestic abuse charity Women's Aid said that too often abuse which doesn't leave bruises "is not taken seriously enough".

Katie Ghose, the charity's chief executive, explained: "Abusers will often stop at nothing to make sure that their victim does not escape their control.

"From our work with survivors, we know that many women experience stalking as part of an ongoing pattern of controlling and abusive behaviour after leaving an abusive partner.

"These acts are often not seen as being as harmful as physical abuse when isolated yet together they create a life filled with threats, a life lived in fear."

Ms Ghose said she was pleased there has been police progress regarding stalking, with improvements in identification and recording of the crime.

In Doncaster reported stalking and harassment offences have more than quadrupled since 2015-16.

Across England and Wales there was an 86% increase over that time, which could be down to better recording by officers.

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust, a charity which campaigns to reduce the risk of violence and aggression, called on the ONS to publish separate data for stalking and harassment.

"Stalking and harassment are distinct and combining them in this way continues to blur the lines between these two crimes," Victoria Charleston, the charity's policy and development manager, said.

"We do not amalgamate fraud and burglary, or assault and grievous bodily harm."

The Government is currently passing a Stalking Protection Bill, and has said it is giving £4.1 million to the Suzy Lamplugh Trust to better educate police officers about stalking and harassment.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Stalking is a horrendous crime that can have terrifying consequences.

"We welcome improvements in police recording, the increased use of the stalking offence by the police, and that more victims are feeling empowered to come forward.

"But we know there is more to do to keep people safe. That is why we are supporting the Stalking Protection Bill, which will introduce new civil Stalking Protection Orders to protect victims and halt perpetrators at the earliest opportunity."

Breaching the order could result in up to five years in prison.