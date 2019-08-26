People hospitalised after 'eating something containing cannabis' at Doncaster event

It is believed up to 20 people from different parts of the country were hospitalised during an event in Hugh Melton on Saturday at about 7pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "An investigation is underway after a group of people fell ill as a result of eating something reportedly containing cannabis.

High Melton

"The group, of both men and women, were taken to hospital at about 7pm on Saturday 24 August. All have since been discharged."

The force added a 48-year-old woman from County Durham has been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains in police custody today where she will be spoken to by detectives.

The nature of the event has not been revealed yet by police.

Pictures emerged on social media showing ambulances at the scene.