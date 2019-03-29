PCSOs chase down suspected motorbike thief in Sheffield 

Police community safety officers chased down a suspected motorbike thief in Sheffield.

The officers were called out to the Manor and Arbourthorne area yesterday to reports of a motorbike being abandoned after crashing into a wall.

The crashed bike.

Officers discovered the machine had been stolen on October 2018.

They also learned two men had been spotted fleeing from the scene.

In a Facebook post, officers said: “The two males were identified by a member of the public as being a few roads away.

“After a short foot chase one of the males was detained until officers arrived to deal with him.

“Further enquiries are on going.”