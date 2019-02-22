More CCTV brought onto streets: police column CCTV cameras to boost security in Doncaster village: police column Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... We now have a new weapon in the fight against anti-social behaviour. CCTV has been installed around the centre of Conisbrough. Church Street, pictured. Picture: NDFP-16-02-19-CCTVConisbrough-1 Drink-drive reveller was caught by police after he had broken down at the roadside