Man whacked on head with plank of wood in Sheffield park 

A man was whacked on the head with a plank of wood by a yob in a Sheffield park.

The victim was attacked as he walked through Sheaf Valley Park on April 28 at about 5pm.

Sheaf Valley Park.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A man walking through the park was struck with a plank of wood and suffered injuries to his head.

“His attacker is believed to be a 16-18 year old male, between 5 ft 6 ins and 5 ft 9 ins tall, with a slim build, and dark short hair.

“He is believed to have been wearing a grey hooded top and black joggers.

“He was accompanied by a girl aged 16-18 with long brown hair in a ponytail who was wearing a khaki coloured jacket and light coloured trousers.”

The force added: “Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Do you know who the offenders might be? Did you see or hear anything suspicious on 28 April 2019?

“If you have any information which could help officers in their investigation, call 101 quoting incident number 662 of 28 April 2019.”