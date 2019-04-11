Man wanted over numerous crimes in Sheffield and Derbyshire 

A man is wanted in connection with a number of crimes in Sheffield and Derbyshire.

A tradesman had his tools stolen while visiting a customer’s home in Newfield Lane, Dore, on Monday, January 14, at 2.05pm.

CCTV released by police.

Then during a football match, numerous wallets and car keys were stolen from the changing rooms of a college in Derbyshire on Sunday, April 7.

After stealing the keys from the changing rooms, the offender left the scene in a grey AUDI TT with the registration number FL65 LHW.

Police are tracing this man.

The stolen cards have since been used at three locations in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield. The Audi is still missing.

On both occasions a man was captured on CCTV close to the scene of the crimes and police are now tracing him.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know him?

Do you recognise him?

“If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting Investigation Number 14/16769/19.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers.”