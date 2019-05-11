Man to stand trial over machete attack outside Sheffield McDonald’s

A man charged in connection with a machete attack outside a Sheffield branch of McDonald’s is set to stand trial, after entering not guilty pleas at court yesterday.

Daouda Sy, aged 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, denied charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday afternoon.

The scene on Sheffield High Street, following the incident on January 31 this year

Sy was charged with the offences following an incident outside McDonald’s on High Street in in which a 47-year-old man was injured on January 31 this year.

A trial date has been fixed for July 3 this year.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, remanded Sy into custody until his next court appearance on June 3