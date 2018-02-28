Man threatened with knife in his own Doncaster home by armed burglar

A Doncaster mum has told of her shock after a man armed with a knife broke into her family home in Doncaster.

Justina Szpot's partner, Pawel Kowalczyk, arrived back at the family home on Balmoral Road, Town Moor on Saturday, February 24, to find an intruder already inside, putting the family's possessions into a bag.

The intruder then pulled a knife out of his pocket to threaten him, before running from the scene.

She said Pawel, aged 32. started to chase the man, but was unable to catch him.

She said he had taken a number of items including a video games console.

Mum of two Justina, aged 30, said: "He saw the man in the kitchen. Pawel stepped back, and then chased him.

"The police came round to look for finger prints, but they have not been out to take a statement yet. We think there may be closed circuit television pictures of him running away.

"Everyone is all right but I am scared to enter the house now after this has happened, because it feels like I don't know what's gong to be there."

She added her 10-year-old son had been scared to go to school by himself as a result of the incident, and a teacher had been round to the family home to re-assure him.

It is not the first time the family has been affected by a scary incident.

Pawel was chased by a man with an axe near Doncaster town centre last year.

They family believes it is important nearby residents know what happened on the street.

South Yorkshire Police.confirmed they were investigating the incident, which was at around 4pm

Anyone with information about the incident can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 707 of February 24