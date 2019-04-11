Man accused of murdering Rotherham woman remains in custody 

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova remains in police custody this morning.

Alena’s body was found by police on land behind Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on the afternoon of Monday, April 8.

Alena Grlakova.

READ MORE: Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street

The 38-year-old had been reported missing in January by family members after she failed to make contact with them.

A 45-year-old Rotherham man arrested on suspicion of murder is being quizzed today by detectives.

Alena was last seen on Boxing Day 2018 when she was captured on CCTV leaving The Travellers Inn in Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate at around 7pm.

Alena Grlakova.

Police traced a man who Alena was seen leaving with and he was eliminated from their enquiries.

READ MORE: Man’s hand ‘cut off’ in terrifying Rotherham carjacking

She was later seen at The Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, Taylors Lane, at around 10:30pm that evening walking towards Rawmarsh Hill but had not been seen since.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday evening, April 9, however the cause of death was unascertained.

Detective Chief Iinsector Mark Oughton said: “Further tests will be carried out over the coming days to determine exactly how Alena died.

“A team of officers, who have been working on the investigation since Alena was reported missing, are continuing with their enquiries to establish where she went after leaving the pub that evening.

“We have specialist officers with her family both in the UK and in Slovakia and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. We are determined to find answers for them and our officers remain in the Parkgate area today conducting enquiries and providing reassurance.

“I’d like to ask anyone, who believes they have any information that could assist with the investigation to contact us. Please cast your minds back to that evening, did you see Alena?”

READ MORE: These are all the Sheffield businesses that have closed down in the last year

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 453 of April 9.

You can also call the police incident room on 01709 443540 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.