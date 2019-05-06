Large cannabis farm discovered in Rotherham police raid 

A large cannabis farm was uncovered by police during a raid on a property in Rotherham.
Officers executed a search warrant in Clifton on Saturday and discovered what was described as a
“large quantity of cropped cannabis in a drying room.”
READ MORE: Doncaster man to appear at court accused of dealing Class A drugs
The police team said on Facebook that they also found “a further 12 plants waiting to be cropped and several bags of prepared cannabis.
READ MORE: Drunk driver crashes in front of police station, gets arrested
READ MORE: Men arrested after car crash during police chase in Sheffield
“One suspect (has been) interviewed and (is) awaiting prosecution.”