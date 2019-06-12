'Knowing those murdering cowards are in prison will help me to move on with my life,' Jarvin Blake's partner speaks out as his killers are jailed for 72 years

The partner of a Sheffield dad who was stabbed to death aged just 22 says she can begin to move on after the ‘cowards’ responsible for his death were jailed for a combined total of 72 years.

Jarvin Blake was engaged to be married to his partner, Kelsey Dixon, when he was tragically killed in March last year.

The young couple have three young children together.

Kelsey was present at court for every day of the five-week trial.

Speaking after his killers were jailed for a combined total of 72 years today, Kelsey said: “Jarvin was my world. Jarvin and I were engaged to be married. We have three young children who have been left without a father.

"Jarvin was only 22-years-of-age when he was stabbed to death. He was chased and stabbed in the heart. He was defenceless. He didn't stand a chance. He was loved by his family and friends. Jarvin cared for the people he loved. He idolised his three children.

“It has taken 13-months for this case to be brought to trial. They have been the most traumatic months of my life.

“Lewis Barker pleaded guilty to the murder of Jarvin, however three men who were there or there abouts when Jarvin was murdered have forced me to attend court every day and to sit and listen to the harrowing details of how he died. I attended court every day for weeks.

“I am pleased that Cain Gray was been found guilty of murdering Jarvin and Josiah Foster and Devon Walker guilty of manslaughter, and that justice has finally been served.

“A large custodial sentence will not bring Jarvin back but it will help me to move on with my life knowing that these murdering cowards are now in prison.

“I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for the work that they have done in bringing this case to court and for the support that they have provided to me and my family. I would also like to thank the prosecution team for the work they have done during the trial.



Convictions and sentences:

- Lewis Barker, 27, of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty to Mr Blake’s murder on the first day of trial in April. He has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 23 years.

- Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, was found unanimously guilty of Mr Blake’s murder following a five week trial at Sheffield Crown Court. He has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 19 years.

- Josiah Foster, 26, of Cookson Close, Wadsley Bridge was found unanimously guilty of Mr Blake’s manslaughter. He has been jailed for 10 years, with an extended license period of a further five years.

- Devon Walker, 25, formerly of Burngreave, was found unanimously guilty of Mr Blake’s manslaughter. He has been jailed for 10 years, with an extended license period of a further five years.