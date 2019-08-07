Knifeman 'appeared at bedroom door' of terrified Doncaster resident in middle of night

The victim was asleep at his home in Wiltshire Avenue, Denaby Main, when a man broke into his house, on Thursday, July 25, at about 2.35am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The offender is said to have appeared at his bedroom door, holding a knife, and made demands for cash before stealing money from the property.

E-fit of a man police are tracing.

“He has then left, and while the victim wasn’t injured he was understandably incredibly upset and shaken by what happened.”

Officers have now issued an e-fit matching the description of the burglar as they step up their efforts to find him.