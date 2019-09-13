'It was terrifying' - Eyewitness account emerges of latest Sheffield stabbing

The 18-year-old was found injured in Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, and taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds at about 7.50pm last night.

A resident claimed the scene of the stabbing – a busy main road close to a row of shops – is a magnet for trouble and this latest incident has left her afraid to leave her home after dark.

Police tape.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said: “I had just gotten back from a meeting at church and I say a police car and the road sealed off. My partner went out and an officer said someone had been stabbed.

“It was terrifying, I was in tears. It makes me petrified and gives me a lot of anxiety. I’ll be locking my doors and windows shut at night now.”

She has lived in the area for about 20 years and claimed it is worse for anti-social behaviour now on Bellhouse Road than it has ever been.

The scene.

She added: “There are always gangs congregating, shouting and swearing outside the shops. It has been going on for years.

“I hardly ever see police round here. They should start patrolling more and I think it needs CCTV up on the road.”

The teenage stab victim has since been discharged from hospital.

Nobody has been arrested yet and police are appealing for information.

A force spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.”

The stabbing is one of four reported to South Yorkshire Police over the last two days.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed on King Street in Sheffield city centre last night at 10pm and a 26-year-old man was arrested.

Yesterday afternoon, a 35-year-old man was stabbed on Spital Street, Burngreave, amid reports of a drug turf war. His attacker remains at large today.

At 3pm on Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his back on Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead.