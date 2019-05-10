‘I miss him every day,’ partner of Sheffield dad stabbed to death in street speaks out 

As three men are found guilty of killing a Sheffield dad in broad daylight, his partner has described the devastating impact his death continues to have on her and their three young children.

Jarvin Blake was just 22-years-old when he was killed during an attack carried out at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street in Burngreave on March 8 last year.

Following a five-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors found Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton guilty of Mr Blake’s murder; and his co-accused, Josiah Foster, 26, of Cookson Close, Wadsley Bridge and Devon Walker, 24, formerly of Burngreave, have been found unanimously guilty of the lesser charge of Mr Blake’s manslaughter. Lewis Barker, 27, of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty to Mr Blake’s murder last month.

All four men will be sentenced on June 7, and have been remanded into custody.

Speaking after today’s guilty verdicts were returned, Mr Blake’s partner, Kelsey Dixon, said: “Jarvin was my world. Jarvin and I were engaged to be married. We have three young children who have been left without a father.

“Jarvin was only 22-years-of-age when he was stabbed to death. He was chased and stabbed in the heart. He was defenceless. He didn’t stand a chance.

“My life changed forever when he died. I miss him every minute of every day. He was loved by his family and friends. Jarvin cared for the people he loved. He idolised his three children.

“It has taken 13-months for this case to be brought to trial. They have been the most traumatic months of my life. Lewis Barker pleaded guilty to the murder of Jarvin, however three men who were there or there abouts when Jarvin was murdered have forced me to attend court every day and to sit and listen to the harrowing details of how he died. I have attended court every day for four weeks.

“Lewis Barker has pleaded guilty to murdering Jarvin. I am pleased that Caine Gray has been found guilty of murdering Jarvin and Josiah Foster and Devon Walker guilty of manslaughter, and that justice has finally been served.

“I hope the Judge gives them a large custodial sentence. A large custodial sentence will not bring Jarvin back but it will help me to move on with my life knowing that these murdering cowards are in prison.

“I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for the work that they have done in bringing this case to court and for the support that they have provided to me and my family. I would also like to thank the prosecution team for the work they have done during the last four weeks.”