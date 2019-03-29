Heavy black smoke billows across Sheffield after ‘100 tyres’ go up in flames near Tesco

Shocked witnesses have described how about 100 tyres have gone up in flames near a large Tesco in Sheffield this afternoon.
Firefighters and police were called out to a yard close to the store on Spital Hill at about 2.10pm.
One witness, who did not want to be named, said: "I saw a lot of black smoke, there must have been about 100 tyres on fire."
Another man said the blaze spread to a car parked close to the yard.
The fire service said that there was still quite a bit of smoke in the area and advised residents to keep doors and windows shut.
Police and fire crews cordoned off the scene while they dealt with the blaze.