Have you seen this man?

Police are asking for help in locating this man. Ricky Jordan, aged 24, from Hull is wanted in connection with burglary, assault and criminal damage. Ricky Jordan If you have seen him or have any information about where he might be please contact Humberside Police quoting log 318 of 3/1/19.