Fresh appeal to find 'erratic drivers' over Sheffield murder

The body of Nadeem Qureshi was discovered on land off Station Road in Deepcar on Wednesday, July 24, at 7.15pm.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the 40-year-old Manchester man died as a result of multiple injuries.

Nadeem Qureshi

Police have made seven arrests so far in connection with the murder but nobody has been charged yet.

They have now issued a fresh appeal for information and are keen to hear from witnesses who saw any vehicles being driven in an odd manner at around the time of the alleged killing.

Detective Constable Dean Craik said: “We’re interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling along the A6102 Manchester Road that day (24 July) at around 7pm.

“In particular, I want to hear from people who were on the section of road between Vaughton Hill and More Hall Lane. “Did you see any vehicles driving strangely or erratically? Did you notice anything unusual that day?

“We would really like to hear from you. I’m also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage of this stretch of road, that evening to contact us.”