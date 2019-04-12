Duo charged over gunpoint robbery of Rotherham pizza delivery driver  

Two people have been charged over the gunpoint robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Rotherham.

Curtis Pass, aged 21, and a 17-year-old boy, both from Rotherham, were both charged yesterday with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Meadow Street.

It is in relation to an incident on Sunday evening in which they allegedly threatened a pizza delivery driver with the weapon before stealing his motorbike in Meadow Street, Kimberworth.

The motorbike was quickly recovered and the driver wasn’t injured in the incident.

Both have been remanded in custody and will appear in court this morning.