Driver arrested as four people are injured in crash on major Sheffield road

The incident happened when two vehicles collided at the junction of Stevenson Road and Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, at about 3.40am.

Emergency services including a crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station, police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The scene of the crash.

The fire brigade said four people were injured, two men and two women, and they were taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said there were ‘no serious injuries’.