Dozens of bags of the drug 'spice' seized in a police raid in Doncaster town centre.

Dozens of bags of what is thought to be the drug 'spice' have been seized in a police raid in Doncaster town centre.

Officers raided a house on Bowers Fold, near Doncaster Market, on Friday December 8, they have now revealed.

Spice is a type of drug previously known as a so-called 'legal high' - before it was banned - and has been linked with antisocial behaviour.

A spokesman said: "From the warrant, over 60 bags of what is believed to be the drug spice were recovered, along with oither drug paraphernalia.

A 23 year old man and two women, aged 21 and 18, were arrested in connection with the raid.

Police say they have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.