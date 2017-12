Police are keen to identify this man

Humberside Police are keen to identify this man in connection with a theft from a car on Granville Road, Scunthorpe between 11.30pm on Thursday October 5 and 1.30am the following day.

In the incident a black Ted Baker wallet containing cash, bank cards and a driving licence was stolen.

If you recognise him please call 101 quoting investigation number 16/46584/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.