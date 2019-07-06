Cordon removed from scene of Sheffield stabbing that left teen in 'critical but stable' condition

The scene in Attercliffe Road, following a stabbing there in the early hours of this morning that left a 19-year-old man in a 'critical but stable' condition. Picture: Dan Hayes

Officers removed the cordon on Atterfliffe Road, just after the junction with Staniforth Road, just a few moments ago.

The area was taped off after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Attercliffe Common at around 1am this morning (Saturday, July 6).

The teen remains in hospital this afternoon in a ‘critical but stable condition’.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.”

The cordon meant motorists using Attercliffe Road today were only able to turn right onto Staniforth Road.

The road is now open as normal.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call police on 101.