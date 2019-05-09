CCTV released of man wanted over racist abuse at Sheffield railway station    

Police have released CCTV of a man wanted over alleged racist abuse directed towards staff at Sheffield’s railway station.

A man is reported to have boarded an out-of-service train and become racially abusive towards staff when they asked him to leave.

CCTV.

British Transport Police has launched an investigation into the incident, which happened on Saturday, April 20, at 2.10am.

In a statement, they said: “A man is reported to have boarded an out-of-service train at platform 8. When he was asked to leave the train he became abusive to staff and racially abused one staff member.

Police are tracing this man.

“He then left the station and headed towards the nearby bus station.

“Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

“Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 16 of 20/04/19.

Do you recognise this man?

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”