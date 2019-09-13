Call for action after boy is stabbed in back near Sheffield school

The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the alleged attack in Meadowhead on Wednesday at 3.05pm.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In the wake of the attack, a number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook calling for more to be done to tackle knife crime.

Danny Whit said: “Schools should have metal detectors on (the) entrances like in America.”

A frustrated Aimee Newman added: “What the hell is happening on our streets.”

Hazel Kennedy posted: “We’ve got to get our justice system overhauled.

“If someone (is) a danger to others they must be removed immediately.

“Let social services take over their care until they get to court.”

The incident happened close to a primary school and not far from a secondary school, both of which issued statements in a bid to reassure the community.

Liam Colclough, head of school at St Thomas of Canterbury School, said: “Our core priority is the safety of the children in our school.

“We are working closely with the police and there are no ongoing risks in relation to the incident yesterday afternoon.”

Kam Grewal-Joy, headteacher at Meadowhead School, added: “The matter is being dealt with by the police and our thoughts are with the 17-year-old who was injured and his family.

“The incident does not involve any of our students and we await further details from the police.

“Our priority is to ensure that if any of our students are affected by this serious incident, they are offered the support they need.”

The injured boy was taken to hospital in what police described as a ‘serious but stable condition.’

Police added officers were attending an unrelated incident when they discovered the victim in Chancet Wood Drive with a ‘stab wound to the back.’

The two arrested boys have been interviewed by police officers and released on bail pending further enquiries.