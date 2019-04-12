Arsonists strike six times overnight across Doncaster 

Arsonists struck six times overnight across Doncaster.
Two wheelie bins went up in flames in Huntingdon Road, Intake, at 7.45pm last night.
READ MORE: Two injured in five-car collision in Doncaster
Two crews from Doncaster Central Fire Station spent 15 minutes putting the blaze out.
There was a fire in the open close to Jenkinson Grove, Armthorpe, at 8.50pm.
Doncaster Central firefighters spent about 40 minutes at the scene.
READ MORE: These are just some of the Doncaster businesses that have closed down in the last year or so
Rossington firefighters were called to tackle a grassland blaze close to their station in Attlee Avenue at 8.45pm.
Arsonists set fire to a pile of litter in Staveley Street, Edlington, at 9.20pm.
A crew from Edlington Fire Station dealt with the incident.
About an hour later yobs set fire to bushes and a fence in Queens Crescent, Edlington.
Edlington firefighters spent an hour extinguishing the flames.
READ MORE: Don Your Way column: Saying a sad farewell to a legend of Doncaster journalism
A garden fence was set on fire in Beaconsfield Street, Mexborough, at 1.40am this morning.
A crew from Dearne Valley Fire Station was dispatched to put the blaze out.