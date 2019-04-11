Arsonists strike several times across Doncaster

Arsonists struck several times in Doncaster overnight.

The ground floor of a derelict property was set alight in Norwood Drive, Bentley, at 7.20pm last night.

Alexandra Road, Balby.

Doncaster Central and Adwick firefighters spent about 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

A pile of litter went up in flames in Princess Crescent, Edlington, at 9.30pm.

A crew from Edlington Fire Station was called to the scene.

Yobs also set fire to a number of wooden pallets in Alexandra Road, Balby, at just after 1am this morning.

Edlington firefighters were again dispatched to deal with the blaze.

A pile of litter was set alight in Beaumont Avenue, Balby, at 5am.

Doncaster Central firefighters spent 20 minutes extinguishing the fire.