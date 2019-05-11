Appeal to find cyclist who left woman with broken arm after crashing into her on Sheffield street

A woman has been left with a broken arm, after a cyclist crashed into her as she was walking along a Sheffield street.

The collision took place in Hackenthorpe on March 29.

The collision took place in Main Street, Hackenthorpe. Picture: Google Maps

Police released details of the collision yesterday.

A spokesman for the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said: “The cyclist was travelling along Main Street towards Birley Spa Lane at around 10am when he’s believed to have collided with a woman walking along the pavement.

“The cyclist then rode off but a man and women stopped to help the woman who was then taken to hospital. She suffered a broken arm and minor injuries.

“The cyclist is described as being between 18 and 20 years old, with dark hair, wearing a black tracksuit and navy sports bag.

“He wasn’t wearing a helmet.His bike is described as a dark Mountain Bike with some orange to the frame.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 903 of April 9.

