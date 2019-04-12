Appeal launched over three vehicle collision in Barnsley 

Three vehicles are believed to have been involved in a collision on a busy road in Barnsley.

A silver Vauxhall Astra and black Seat Leon were travelling down Dearne Valley Parkway, towards Cortonwood Retail Park, from the direction of Hemingfield, when they were in collision with a 4X4 vehicle that fled the scene.

Dearne Valley Parkway.

South Yorkshire Police officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened on Saturday, April 7, at 10.15pm, to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of the driving prior to the collision and those who may have dash-cam footage.

"Please call 101 quoting incident 953 of 7 April 2019.”