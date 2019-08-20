Officers said the bikers rode their machines at speed along the roads and pavements of Thurcroft and almost hit an elderly couple and a young family at 2pm yesterday afternoon.

The Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team released pictures of the culprits tearing up and down the area and posted to Facebook: “The below males saw fit to ride their off road bikes at speed along the roads and pavements of Thurcroft, at one point putting the lives of an elderly couple at risk along Green Arbor Road and not forgetting the young family who were put in fear of being hit along the footpaths.

One of the riders.

“There has been a lengthy discussion with residents around the safe use of off road bikes in the area and whilst work has been ongoing to reach an agreement these two young men have displayed the behaviours and attitudes that see the police receive an abundance of reports around nuisance bikes in the Thurcroft area.

“If anyone is willing to provide any information in relation to this incident please drop a message on the page.

An off-road rider.

“Also, if anyone wishes to speak with Thurcroft officers around the safe use of off road bikes in the area then please get in touch.”

You can report crime in the area via the Rotherham South NHP Facebook page or by ringing South Yorkshire Police on 101.