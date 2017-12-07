Action on Doncaster estate after wave of shed raids

Police are on alert after a spate of shed break-ins on a Doncaster estate - and the issue is to be targeted under a pioneering scheme.

Officers saw 24 of the incidents reported in Hexthorpe over a four week period.

Doncaster Central neighbourhood inspector Lynne Lancaster said the incidents were not restricted to any particular street and had been spread all across the estate.

Now the issue is to be the first to be targeted by using a dedicated office who is being attached to the Hexthorpe area to solve problems there.

Hexthorpe has been designated as a priority patrol area,with more officer time there.

Doncaster police have brought in a number of officers who have been designated as Police Now officers, who have been recruited specially to be 'problem solvers'.

They were recruited in September and are now ready to be put in place.

The Doncaster central team will have one in Hexthorpe, and on in Doncaster town centre.

Pc James Windle will be attached to Hexthorpe, and is looking at the issue of shed breaks as part of the role.

He is also bringing in crime prevention surgeries, which are to be held at The Junction, on Hexthorpe Road.

Another officer, PC Jack Goodall, will be looking at problem solving within Doncaster town centre.

The dedicated officer is the latest measure to deal with crime antisocial behaviour in Hexthorpe,

In the summer of 2015, it become the first part of Doncaster to have a Public Spaces Protection Order introduced to deal with concerns over antisocial behaviour.

It was also the first part of the borough to see a selective licensing scheme brought in, to crack down on the same issue.

Police have reported a fall in complaints of antisocial behaviour since the measures were brought in.