£100,000 Cartier watch, £300 designer boxer shorts, weapons, thousands of pounds and heroin found

Police uncovered a Cartier watch which is believed to be worth £100,000 after they executed a drugs warrant this week.

Drugs warrant

Three men have been arrested during a warrant served yesterday Monday, November 19, in Scunthorpe.

Officers attended an address on Smith Street where the warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act,

A Cartier watch thought to be worth in the region of £100,000, and receipts for high end goods including a £300 pair of designer boxer shorts were found.

Thousands of pounds in money, class A drugs thought to be heroin, and weapons including knives and cricket bats were also found.

Further intelligence led to another property where approximately 150 cannabis plants were also found.

All the items are currently being sorted, tested and assessed by our detectives from Scunthorpe CID.

The men have been bailed.

